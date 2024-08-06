French Wheat Harvest Hits 41-Year Low Due To Rain

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, France faces its most challenging wheat season in over four decades. The nation's soft wheat output is anticipated to plummet to just 25.17 million metric tons, marking the smallest harvest since 1983.



This steep decline stems from relentless rains that have shrunk the cultivable land by 900,000 hectares since 2016.



The rains have also stifled crop yields to a meager 5.93 tons per hectare, nearly 19% below the recent five-year average.



The soggy saga began with the autumn rains, compounded by a chilling winter and scant sunshine during critical growth phases.



These adverse conditions have unleashed a slew of problems: escalated disease and weed invasions, delayed sowing and harvesting times, and growing concerns about the grain's quality.







Such complications hint at a potential relegation of much of this year's wheat for animal feed rather than flour milling.



This downturn hits hard not just domestically but across borders. As the European Union 's top wheat producer, France's diminished output slashes its export surplus drastically.



Interestingly, despite France's faltering figures, global wheat prices remain subdued, cushioned by bountiful yields from other major exporters like Russia.

French Wheat Crisis

However, the quality variance of French wheat this year poses significant challenges for both domestic use and international markets.



With production expected to trail behind even the dismal 27.6 million tons of 2016, economic tremors are inevitable. French farmers have raised alarms, seeking emergency aid to weather this storm.



Historically, this isn't unprecedented. The last time France's wheat harvest dipped this low was in 1983, with a yield of 24.5 million tons.



Yet, even with a nearly 10 million-ton drop from last year's bounty, the global wheat market steadies itself on the robust back of international production.



Despite the stability abroad, the sharp decline in France's wheat production casts long shadows over the European agricultural landscape and could reshape regional trade dynamics.



As France grapples with the impacts of climate change on agriculture, this year's wheat crisis highlights the broader vulnerabilities in our global food systems.



In short, it also underscores the urgent need for adaptive agricultural strategies.

MENAFN06082024007421016031ID1108524757