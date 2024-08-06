ANTERIX INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

First quarter fiscal 2025 Highlights



Executed a new spectrum sale agreement with

Oncor Electric Delivery Company for a total of $102.5

million, of which $10

million was received in June 2024

Cash and cash equivalents of $51.7 million as of June 30, 2024

Returned $2.0 million to stockholders through share repurchases

Spectrum clearing investment of $5.4 million Exchanged

narrowband for a broadband license in 1 county and recorded a gain on exchange of a narrowband license for a broadband license of $0.1 million

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 1-888-999-6281 and asking the operator to be joined into the Anterix call. International callers should dial 1-848-280-6550. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at .

About Anterix Inc.



At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private LTE solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at , discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

