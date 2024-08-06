Civilian Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on the city of Beryslav, Kherson region, killed a civilian.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 45-year-old man. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries at the scene," Prokudin said.

One killed as Russians shell Tomyna Balka inregion

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on people in the suburbs of Kherson. Six civilians were injured.