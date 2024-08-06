Civilian Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Beryslav
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on the city of Beryslav, Kherson region, killed a civilian.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"This afternoon, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 45-year-old man. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries at the scene," Prokudin said.
Read also:
One killed as Russians shell Tomyna Balka in Kherson
region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on people in the suburbs of Kherson. Six civilians were injured.
MENAFN06082024000193011044ID1108524208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.