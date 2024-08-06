عربي


Qatar, US Leaders Highlight Developments In Gaza


8/6/2024 3:08:13 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Qatar Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Joe Biden discussed on Tuesday the latest happenings in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
The two leaders focused, during a telephone call initiated by Biden, on joint mediation efforts to end the ongoing war on the Strip, Qatar's royal court said in a statement.
They further reviewed regional and international developments of mutual concern, it added. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

