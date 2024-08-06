The IET India Awards 2024: Final Call For Nominations

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

The Institution of Engineering and (IET) is issuing a final call for nominations for the prestigious IET India Awards 2024. With just one week remaining, we urge all innovators and leaders in engineering to submit their nominations by 14th August 2024. These awards honour Indian engineers and organisations that exemplify innovation, engineering excellence, and impactful contributions across various industries.





The IET India Awards 2024 aim to celebrate significant achievements in the following categories: Youth Engineering Icon of the Year, IET India Young Woman Engineer Award, IET India Volunteering Award, IET India Future Tech Awards, IET India Mobility Awards, and the IET India Future of Work Award. These categories are open to individual engineers, teams, and organisations from industry, academia, not-for-profit organisations, and the government.





Mr Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director of IET India , emphasised the importance of these awards, "India has emerged as a global powerhouse for digital innovation and technology R&D. The next decade promises transformative opportunities for technologists, engineers, researchers, and academia to shape the nation's future. The IET India Awards recognise and celebrate impactful innovation, inspiring a new generation of engineers and technologists to create solutions that benefit society at large. Previous winners have made significant progress and served as role models for the country's emerging technology talent. I am confident that this year's applicants will showcase innovative solutions and research advancements, further inspiring the next generation of technology enthusiasts in the country."





Instituted in 2021 to commemorate 150 years of the IET's legacy, the IET India Awards have celebrated outstanding individuals and organisations who have brought transformative changes through their technical expertise and inventive solutions. Distinguished past winners include Nandan Nilekani (Co-Founder and Non-Executive Chairman, Infosys), Tarun Mehta (Founder, Ather Energy), Praneet Dutta (Research Engineering Tech Lead, Google Deepmind), Kris Gopalakrishnan (Co-founder of Infosys), ElectricPe, TeamLease, and Zoho Corp, among others.





All nominations will undergo a rigorous evaluation process by an external jury comprising esteemed engineering and technology experts. For more information about the IET India Awards 2024 and to submit nominations, please visit: bit/IET_India_Awards .





About The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. As a multidisciplinary institution, the IET reflects the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. The IET is committed to engineering a better world by inspiring, informing, and influencing its members, engineers, technicians, and all those touched by the work of engineers.





About IET India

Since beginning operations in Bangalore in 2006, the IET India has grown to over 13,000 members, the largest membership base for the IET outside of the UK. Recognising India's growing importance as an engineering hub, the IET India aims to impact the competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influential role with industry regarding technology innovation and public problem-solving. The IET India achieves this by partnering with industry, academia, and government, focusing on the application of practical skills throughout both learning and career lifecycles, and driving innovation and thought leadership through high-impact sectors.





