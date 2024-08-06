Investornewsbreaks Finovate Shares Finovatefall Agenda Highlights

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Finovate, a research and events company focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, is hosting FinovateFall, a pioneering fintech conference focused on the digital future of financial institutions. The event is slated for Sept. 9–11, 2024, in New York City. According to the announcement, the three-day fintech conference is“by and for executives and thought leaders who are revolutionizing the financial services industry.”
The event agenda includes presentations from more than 120 renowned speakers and subject matter experts and more than 60-plus live product demonstrations from a range of fintech companies, including startups to established players. Speakers for the event include Ben Maxim, chief digital strategy and innovation officer, MSU Federal Credit Union;
Christopher Hollins, head of solutions sales and delivery, Silicon Valley Bank;
Eric McCabe, senior vice president and head of embedded finance, Citizens Bank;
Akita Somani, SVP BNPL/POS lending, U.S. Bank; Mary Joseph, vice president of strategic investments and TTS, Citi; and many other well-respected industry leaders.
