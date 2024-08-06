Brazilian President Lula Da Silva Reinstates Major Housing Programme

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has relaunched Minha Casa, Minha Vida (“My House, My Life”), the largest public programme in Brazil, aiming to address the country's housing deficit and promote social inclusion. The programme seeks to provide access to basic housing for thousands of Brazilian families, offering a vital lifeline to those in need.

At a recent ceremony, President Lula da Silva participated in the handover of 1,000 new homes, marking a significant milestone in the programme's revival. According to Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS , this event underscores the government's commitment to improving living conditions for Brazilian citizens.

The programme involves a substantial investment of R$94.1 million, approximately US$16.5 billion, with the Residential Lease Fund of Brazil and the state government as the primary investors. This financial commitment is expected to provide housing to around 4,000 people, with each home averaging 47.39 square metres on the ground floor and 46.43 square metres on the upper floor, as per a statement from the Brazilian government.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva expressed his gratitude at the ceremony, saying,“Every time I deliver a new house under 'Minha Casa, Minha Vida', I thank God for life and for allowing me to make these offers because I know what a joy it is to receive a little house to live in, a safe haven to look after your family.”

Originally launched in March 2009 during Lula's presidency, Minha Casa, Minha Vida provides subsidies and loans at below-market interest rates, making homeownership more accessible to Brazilians in both urban and rural areas. The programme's reinstatement highlights the government's ongoing efforts to tackle the nation's housing challenges and improve the quality of life for its citizens.