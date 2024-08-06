PTSF President Juliet Altenburg To Retire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juliet

Altenburg, President of The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) since 2003, has announced her plans to retire effective January 1, 2025. Her 25 years of service to PTSF caps a 40-year career in nursing, trauma system development, and advocacy.

"I am grateful to the PTSF Board of Directors, PTSF staff, and our trauma centers for their support of me over these last two decades," Altenburg said. "Together we have made an amazing team of dedicated professionals, that have expanded the reach of trauma center care throughout Pennsylvania and have been a national role model on how an effective trauma system can provide quality trauma care to injured patients. We have grown from 26 trauma centers in 2003 to 52 trauma centers with eight hospitals pursuing accreditation. We have added Level IV trauma centers to our most rural underserved areas of Pennsylvania and achieved passage of legislation that has provided funding and a thoughtful formula for expansion of high levels centers. I know the future is bright for PTSF moving forward as the organization continues to support expansion of high-quality trauma care delivery in Pennsylvania and beyond through accreditation, performance improvement, education, and research. PTSF has an exceptional team of skilled, passionate, and committed staff.

Altenburg started her career as a critical care staff nurse at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, PA. Her roles expanded into education and Trauma Program Management. In 2000 she was approved as a member of the PTSF Board of Directors representing the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association. When her predecessor at PTSF retired, her passions led her to apply for the President position at PTSF which she accepted in 2003.

"When she first joined us, Juliet promised to do whatever it took to support PTSF staff and our trauma centers in continuing our mission of optimal care of injured patients in every area of Pennsylvania" said Henry Boateng, MD, chair of the PTSF Board, and orthopedic surgeon at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. "The board is grateful for Juliet's dedication and commitment to elevating the level of care provided for trauma patients in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and beyond. Her leadership will be missed but she has established a strong foundation which positions the next PTSF President the opportunity to continue the evolution of trauma care, injury prevention, and advocacy for this unique patient population. We sincerely appreciate all of her contributions and efforts to PTSF and her leadership that has seen immense trauma center growth. We wish her all the best on the next phase of her journey."

The PTSF Board of Directors has appointed a search committee and chosen Bridge Partners Executive Search to conduct a national search. Find out more about the position and how to apply at their website .

SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation