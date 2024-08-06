TCCIMA meeting reviews methods to enhance business environment

(MENAFN) The 103rd meeting of the Dialogue Council between the government and Tehran Province’s private sector took place at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA). This meeting focused on discussing methods to enhance the business environment, addressing existing challenges, and exploring potential solutions. Key figures in attendance included Governor-General of Tehran Province, Alireza Fakhari, TCCIMA Head Mahmoud Najafi Arab, along with several MPs and representatives from the private sector.



During the session, attendees examined various restrictions affecting business operations, which were identified as hindrances to production and trade. Governor Fakhari highlighted the impending formation of a new cabinet and urged TCCIMA to convey private sector feedback to the new government. He also requested a report detailing the measures taken by the Dialogue Council and the government during the 13th administration to be presented to the ministries and government organizations in the new tenure.



Fakhari emphasized the need to accelerate improvements in the business environment, noting that while the country has an adequate number of laws and regulations, the real issue lies with the ineffective enforcement by law enforcers. He pointed out that negligence within executive bodies responsible for implementing these laws needs to be addressed.



In his remarks, Najafi Arab highlighted the efforts of TCCIMA in advocating for the private sector during the presidential election period. He noted that the chamber created an opportunity for private sector representatives to express their expectations to the presidential candidates. Following the elections, these representatives participated in working groups to discuss cabinet options, and TCCIMA communicated its positions and recommendations during this process.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108522915