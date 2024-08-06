A Summer Getaway to Remember at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and indulge in a serene getaway with your loved ones at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort. Whether you're looking to unwind by the pool, savor exquisite dining experiences, or relax in luxurious accommodations, the resort offers everything you need to make your summer unforgettable.



Beat the heat and take advantage of the Deluxe Room package, which includes a delectable breakfast, for only AED 349. Wake up to breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf in the well-appointed Deluxe Room with Sea View.



Indulge in exquisite dining experiences with a 20% discount on your total food and beverage bill. Children below 12 years old can dine for free (up to two kids), while those aged 13 and older can enjoy meals for just AED 35 per meal.



What's more, rejuvenate your body and mind with a 20% discount on massage and spa treatments at the Body & Soul Spa. Extend your relaxation with early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability.



MENAFN06082024003390011655ID1108522782