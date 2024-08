Qatar Financial Centre PMI® Non-energy private sector continues to expand in July

(MENAFN- qf) Data were collected 11-24 July 2024

Doha, Qatar: 5 August 2024 –Qatar's non-energy private sector continued to expand at the start of the second half of 2024, according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI®) survey data from Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) compiled by S&P Global. Output and new orders both grew at solid rates that were broadly in line with their respective long-run survey trends, while companies were increasingly confident regarding the 12-month outlook. Firms also made inroads into outstanding business, with backlogs falling the most since January 2023. Overall cost pressures were muted as higher purchase prices were partly offset by lower staff costs. Prices charged for goods and services were broadly stable.

The Qatar PMI indices are compiled from survey responses from a panel of around 450 private sector companies. The panel covers the manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services sectors, and reflects the structure of the non-energy economy according to official national accounts data.

The headline Qatar Financial Centre PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of non-energy private sector performance. It is derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases.

The PMI registered 51.3 in July, down from June's 23-month high of 55.9 but still signalling an overall improvement in business conditions in the non-energy private sector economy. It was slightly below the long-run trend level of 52.3 (since April 2017).

July data signalled a strengthening in demand in the Qatari non-energy economy. The level of incoming new orders expanded for the seventeenth time in 18 months, and at a solid rate that was broadly in line with the long-run survey trend. Companies reported new orders due to strong reputations, customer trust and high-quality goods and services.

The sustained increase in new business in July resulted in another robust expansion in total activity. Output has risen continuously for over four years except for two brief pauses in January and December last year. Despite rising demand for goods and services, companies were able to reduce the volume of outstanding orders at the fastest rate since January 2023, due to improved productivity.

Confidence regarding the next 12 months strengthened to a ten-month high in July. Firms reported the planned opening of new locations, adoption of new technologies, investment in training and latest marketing strategies.

Demand for inputs rose in July, as purchasing activity increased for the fifth successive month. Despite this, lead times improved to the greatest extent since July 2023 as companies developed relationships with suppliers. Input stocks declined for the fifth time in 2024 so far, albeit only marginally.

Private sector employment in Qatar was slightly lower in July compared with June, mainly emanating from the construction sector. That said, only 6% of firms reported lower staffing during the month.

Cost pressures were muted in July as purchase prices rose, but staff costs decreased. Prices charged for goods and services were broadly unchanged since June.





