Chatbot To Expand The L&D Charter: Live Demonstration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ESource Corporation will do a live demonstration of AI chatbot that's been tuned for L&D internal use.

- Joe DiDonatoSPARTA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESource Corporation is thrilled to announce an upcoming live demonstration of its innovative Learning & Development (L&D) Chatbot, scheduled for August 13, 2024. This demonstration is designed to showcase how AI-powered chatbots can transform the L&D charter by adding another learning and coaching tool to its portfolio of blended learning solutions.Joe DiDonato, Senior Advisor and member of ESource's Customer Advisory Board commented,“We faced the same opposition to online learning back in the 80s. Hopefully, L&D organizations will see this as just another powerful tool to add to their portfolio of blended learning solutions.” He said that L&D should be the keeper of these chatbots because of L&D's extensive knowledge of learning, learning objectives, DEI biases, and integration into other company software systems, amongst other learning pedagogies.Event Details:.Date: August 13, 2024.Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM (PST).Registration Link: Register for Live DemonstrationWhy Attend?In the rapidly evolving field of Learning & Development, staying ahead requires leveraging the latest technologies. Our L&D Chatbot is designed to provide instant access to training materials, answer frequently asked questions, and offer help designing personalized learning paths based on individual roles. This live demonstration will give L&D professionals an in-depth look at how AI chatbots can revolutionize a company's training programs by experiencing its power first-hand.Key Takeaways:1.Understanding Chatbot Capabilities:. Learn about the core functionalities of L&D Chatbots.. Discover how AI can enhance learning experiences and improve performance on the job.2.Interactive Demonstration:. See the chatbot in action with real-time examples.. Compare course development time with traditional methodologies.. Explore how the chatbot can be customized to meet your organization's specific needs.3.Q&A Session:. Engage with your peers during a live Q&A session.. Get answers to your questions about implementing and optimizing chatbot technology in your L&D programs.Featured Presenter:Joe DiDonato, Senior Advisor to ESource Corporation, will lead the demonstration. With extensive experience in AI, L&D, and building a wide variety of chatbots, Joe will provide valuable insights and practical tips to help practitioners integrate chatbot technology into their training initiatives.Post-Demonstration Workshop:Following the live demonstration, attendees are invited to join our "Jumpstart Your AI Program Workshop." This hands-on workshop offers personalized training and guidance to help you implement AI techniques in your organization. Don't miss this opportunity to take your L&D initiatives to the next level.Register Today:Secure your spot for this transformative event by registering at the link below:Live DemoFor more information, please contact us at ....About ESource Corporation:ESource Corporation is a leading provider of innovative solutions in Learning & Development. Our mission is to empower organizations with the tools and knowledge to drive excellence and innovation in their training programs. With a focus on AI and cutting-edge technologies, we help our clients stay ahead in the ever-evolving L&D landscape.

Michael Giambra

ESource Corporation

+1 973-829-0010

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Introduction to L&D AI Chatbots