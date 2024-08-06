Temporary Traffic Closure On Al Khor Coastal Road: Ashghal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal), in collaboration with the General Directorate of Road Traffic, announced a temporary traffic closure on Al Khor Coastal Road heading from Semaisma Interchange towards Al Khor.

The closure is due to implement maintenance works on the existing Kahramaa pipeline as part of the Al Khor Coastal Road Project.

The right lanes' closure will be effective from midnight on Thursday, August 8, 2024, until August 18, 2024, at midnight.

Road users can use adjacent alternative roads to reach their destinations