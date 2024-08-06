Egypt refuses Israeli demand to assist foil Iranian retaliation

(MENAFN) Egypt has reportedly rejected an Israeli appeal to join a coalition of nations aimed at defending against possible retaliatory strikes from Iran or its regional allies, according to sources familiar with recent discussions in Cairo. The decision was communicated during talks held on Saturday between high-level Egyptian intelligence and security officials and a visiting Israeli delegation led by David Barnea, the head of Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, and Ronen Bar from Shin Bet, its internal security service.



Sources indicate that Egypt's stance on the matter was clear: while it remains committed to safeguarding its own borders and airspace, its involvement would be limited to defensive measures within its territory in the event of an attack on Israel. The discussions were held amidst escalating tensions following the recent assassinations of Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah's senior military commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut, events that have heightened fears of retaliatory strikes against Israel.



Israel, which acknowledged its role in the drone strike that killed Fouad Shukr but not in the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, initially framed the Cairo visit as part of ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and securing the release of Israeli hostages. However, these talks were reportedly suspended following Haniyeh's assassination, complicating diplomatic efforts in the region.



The rejection by Egypt underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding regional dynamics, particularly amidst heightened geopolitical tensions involving Israel, Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas. As Israel prepares for potential retaliatory actions, the diplomatic maneuvering and strategic alignments among Middle Eastern nations continue to shape the evolving security landscape in the region.

MENAFN06082024000045015687ID1108522363