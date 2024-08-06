US personnel gets wounded in rocket assault in Iraq

(MENAFN) Several American personnel sustained injuries on Monday in what appears to have been a rocket attack targeting Ain Al Asad air base in Iraq, housing United States and coalition forces. A spokesperson from the United States Defense Department confirmed ongoing assessments of the damage following the attack.



According to initial reports from Reuters, at least five individuals were when two rockets were launched towards the base. Social images purportedly captured smoke rising from the rockets' impact area.



The White House disclosed that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received briefings earlier in the day on national security issues in the region, focusing on threats believed to originate from Iran and its proxies, particularly concerning United States service members and Israel.



Reacting to the incident, Mike McCaul, the Republican chair of the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee, expressed deep concern over the injuries sustained by United States troops. He criticized what he described as a series of attacks from Iran and its affiliated groups and called for increased measures from the current administration to safeguard military personnel in the area.



The attack comes amidst heightened tensions in the region following recent events, including the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which has been attributed to Israel. While Israel has not officially confirmed responsibility for Haniyeh's death, it did acknowledge the assassination of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut.



