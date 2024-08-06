ATIXA And NABITA Announce Virtual Instructor-Led Focus Weeks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fall Certification Courses and Trainings Taught by Expert Faculty

(NABITA) are excited to announce a slate of virtual training offerings, packaged as one-week focused learning. This fall, participants can join ATIXA's and NABITA's courses from anywhere, enhancing their skills remotely.

ATIXA's and NABITA's expert faculty members are more than great instructors-they are also your professional peers, actively engaged in roles at schools, districts, colleges, universities, workplaces, and organizations nationwide. Their firsthand experience with similar challenges and their adept problem-solving approaches ensure that you receive relevant, practical insights in every training.

Registering multiple participants results in substantial savings and streamlines the enrollment process.

ATIXA's 2024 Focus Week Schedule:



2024 Violence Risk Assessment for Title IX Focus Week: September 20-25, 2024. Our specialized training week focuses on equipping practitioners with evidence-based methods to reduce bias, lower legal risks, and prevent discrimination. This focus week covers collaborative techniques for engaging with your institution's behavioral intervention, CARE, and threat assessment teams, ensuring a streamlined, comprehensive, and non-redundant process. Register here:

2020 Regulations Refocus Week for Higher Education: September 23-26, 2024. This specialized week is dedicated to compliance training on the 2020 Regulations. This focus week is meant for new practitioners, those in states with injunctions on the 2024 Regulations, or anyone needing a refresher on managing incidents predating August 1, 2024 (governed by the 2020 Regulations). Register here:

2024 Title IX Coordinator Training in Practice Week: November 13-15, 2024. This exciting week of training, led by Title IX specialists, is designed to enable Title IX Coordinators to practice and enhance their skills. The trainings aim to boost practical skills in investigations, team supervision, intake, dismissals, rationale writing, and more. Register here: 2024 Winter Series for K-12 Schools and Districts: December 9 - 13, 2024. This focus week presents dynamic certification courses and workshops led by seasoned faculty members, providing practical insights on Title IX and disability compliance, roles and responsibilities, and strategies for informal resolution, athletics, jurisdiction, and decision-making. Register here:

NABITA's 2024 Focus Week Schedule:



NABITA's Violence Risk & Threat Assessment Week: September 23-27, 2024. Join NABITA this fall for a week of certification training and workshops focused on violence risk assessment and threat management. Register here: 2024 Risk Assessment Practical Training Week:

December 9-11, 2024. This exciting week of training, led by violence risk assessment specialists, is designed to enable BIT and CARE team members to practice and enhance their skills. Each training welcomes active participation and practical learning, providing you with renewed confidence in your work. Register here:

Can't make a scheduled focus week? Check out ATIXA 's and NABITA 's schedules for additional opportunities to train virtually and in person.

