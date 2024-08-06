Singapore Telecoms, Mobile & Broadband Market Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Telecoms market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on Singapore's Telecom sector, pushing down penetration rates and delaying several major infrastructure projects due to production and supply chain disruptions. The good news, at least, is that the overall effect on the sector has been relatively modest compared to other industries that effectively collapsed under the shutdown. Telecommunications remained an essential service during the period, with many people even needing to upgrade their services and plans to enable a shift to working and schooling from home. Singapore's modern infrastructure and capacity weathered the storm well.
Most telecom operators suffered financially, with declines in revenue and profit as subscribers tightened their belts and reduced discretionary spending. The downturn was roughly in line with the retraction in the Singapore economy. All the major players continued to provide services, and to proceed with their investment programs, particularly in 5G networks (with a focus on standalone). The operators are voicing strong optimism for the coming months as travel restrictions are reduced and economic activity starts to bounce back. While forecasting should be viewed as a very risky activity in such uncertain times, there is a high degree of confidence across the industry that penetration rates in Singapore will quickly return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Singapore continues to push ahead with its 5G rollout. 5G networks and services are expected to form the backbone of growth in the telco sector over the coming years as service providers seek new ways to engage customers in a market that is otherwise already saturated.
Key Developments
Following successful trials, multiple standalone 5G services are launched; Telecom regulator announces S$30 million fund to accelerate 5G adoption and commercialisation; M1 and Keppel Corp to create a separate company to operate M1's mobile network assets;
Key Topics Covered
Key statistics
Regional Asian Market Comparison
COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
Economic considerations and responses
Subscribers
Infrastructure
Telecommunications market
Regulatory environment
Historical overview
Regulatory authority
Fixed network developments
Cyber Security
Mobile network developments
Spectrum auctions
Mobile market
Market overview
Mobile broadband
Mobile infrastructure
5G
4G (LTE)
3G
GSM
VoWiFi
Radio Dot System
Lampsite
Satellite mobile
Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)
Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Small Cells
Mobile operators
Singtel
StarHub
M1
TPG Telecom
MNVOs
Fixed-line broadband market
Market overview
Broadband statistics
Fixed broadband service providers
SingNet
StarHub
M1
Fixed-line broadband technologies
Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
Digital economy
e-Commerce
Smart Nation initiative
E-Payments
e-Government
Fixed network operators
Singtel
StarHub
M1 (formerly MobileOne)
Telecommunications infrastructure
National telecom network
Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN)
Background and timeline
International infrastructure
Satellite networks
Submarine cable networks
Data centres
Smart infrastructure
Internet-of-Things (IoT)
Smart Nation Platform
Cyber Security Centre
Smart Meters
Appendix - Historic data
Glossary of abbreviations
Related reports
List of tables
List of charts
List of exhibits
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN06082024004107003653ID1108521738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.