Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians In Jenin, Bethlehem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Five Palestinians were killed on Tuesday, four of them were bombed in two in the city of Jenin, while fifth was killed by Israeli forces in an open fire near the city of Bethlehem in the West Bank, said a medical source, Tuesday.

The Palestinian of stated that four Palestinians killed in bomb in Jenin city.

Medical sources in the city reported that another Palestinian in the bombing that targeted two vehicles in the city.

The Israeli forces stormed in Jenin city and its camp last Monday, which led by Israeli military bulldozers, destroying main streets in the city, leading to a power outage.

However, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted Palestinian security sources confirming that a young man was killed by Israeli bullets in west of Bethlehem, due to allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack at the checkpoint.

Meanwhile, four Palestinians, including a child, were killed in the town of Aqaba, near the city of Tubas, after the Israeli army besieged a house. (end)

ng













MENAFN06082024000071011013ID1108521585