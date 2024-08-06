Introduction Of 'Green Card' International Insurance Service In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The "Green Card" international insurance service will be available in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

The "Green Card" system was established in 1949 under the Working Group on Road of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe to facilitate international transport and regulate damages within this system. Car owners registered in countries that are members of the system can obtain insurance coverage when visiting other member countries if they hold "Green Card" insurance.

Since 2016, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau has been a member of the International Council of Bureaus, the managing organization of the "Green Card" system, and "Green Card" insurance has been introduced in Azerbaijan. Initially, the "Green Card" system could not be applied in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which limited insurance coverage to other geographical areas of the country.

After the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau reached out to the International Council of Bureaus to request the removal of the geographical restrictions regarding the provision of the "Green Card" in Azerbaijan. As a result of cooperation and efforts, the territorial restrictions on this service have been lifted.

Thus, by the decision of the 58th General Assembly of the United Nations, held in London, the documents related to the territorial application of the "Geographic Scope List and Automobile Insurance Directive" of the "Green Card" system were updated and approved. This decision removed the geographical limitations concerning Azerbaijan and redefined the territorial authority of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau within the country's internationally recognized borders. Additionally, on July 18 of this year, the Secretariat of the International Council of Bureaus notified all member bureaus to amend the "Green Card" models concerning Azerbaijan.