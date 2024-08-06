Introduction Of 'Green Card' International Insurance Service In Liberated Territories
The "Green Card" international insurance service will be
available in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports, citing the Compulsory Insurance
Bureau.
The "Green Card" system was established in 1949 under the
Working Group on Road transport of the United Nations Economic
Commission for Europe to facilitate international transport and
regulate damages within this system. Car owners registered in
countries that are members of the system can obtain insurance
coverage when visiting other member countries if they hold "Green
Card" insurance.
Since 2016, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau has been a member of
the International Council of Bureaus, the managing organization of
the "Green Card" system, and "Green Card" insurance has been
introduced in Azerbaijan. Initially, the "Green Card" system could
not be applied in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which
limited insurance coverage to other geographical areas of the
country.
After the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau reached out to the
International Council of Bureaus to request the removal of the
geographical restrictions regarding the provision of the "Green
Card" in Azerbaijan. As a result of cooperation and efforts, the
territorial restrictions on this service have been lifted.
Thus, by the decision of the 58th General Assembly of the United
Nations, held in London, the documents related to the territorial
application of the "Geographic Scope List and Automobile Insurance
Directive" of the "Green Card" system were updated and approved.
This decision removed the geographical limitations concerning
Azerbaijan and redefined the territorial authority of the
Compulsory Insurance Bureau within the country's internationally
recognized borders. Additionally, on July 18 of this year, the
Secretariat of the International Council of Bureaus notified all
member bureaus to amend the "Green Card" models concerning
Azerbaijan.
