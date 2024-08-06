Long-Term Use Of Sedatives Causes Addiction

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): A neurologist and psychiatrist in Nimroz province has warned the excessive use of sedative medications can lead to addiction. He recommends the avoidance of continuous use of downers.

Constant use of sedatives

Dr. Syed Khalil Shah Kazemi, a neurologist and psychiatrist who heads an addiction in Zaranj, told Pajhwok Afghan News psychiatric medications prescribed for nervous disorders or depression should not be used for extended periods.

He explained the long-term consumption of tranqualisers could result in addiction, and discontinuing these medications might cause withdrawal symptoms similar to those experienced with drug dependence.

Dr. Kazemi noted:“Any tablet that alters mood and provides relief, calmness or pleasure is classified as a psychoactive substance. Their prolonged use can lead to neurological disorders or even insanity and delirium.”

He added:“As a neurologist and addiction treatment specialist, I don't prescribe my patients pain-killers that often lead to new forms of addiction. I don't recommend sedatives even for neurological disorders.”

Why avoid sedatives

Dr. Kazemi claimed the use of these medications, which were clandestinely sold by pharmacies, had caused severe harm to many young people, including death or a ruined life.

He said many young people turned to addiction due to unemployment and migration, recommending exercise as a healthier alternative to drug use.

Families affected by addiction

Reza Gul Barakzai told Pajhwok three years ago, her son, who became unemployed, turned to sedative medications to cope with the situation. This use became prolonged, negatively impacting his behaviour and family relations.

Barakzai tearfully recounted how her son eventually became dependent on sleepers, bringing violence to his behaviour, including attacks on family members.

Dr. Shegufa Sharifi, a divorcee, revealed her husband imported from Iran and sold“Tablet K”. She was unaware her spouse was also addicted to the drug.

She described how his addiction led to domestic violence and ultimately to their divorce.

Nargis Sadat from Zaranj reported her younger brother's addiction eventually caused his death.

Her brother Monir, aged 24, used various psychoactive pills and passed away after a night out with friends, having suffered a stroke. She said that her brother also consumed alcohol.

Combating drug trafficking

Maulvi Mohammad Farooqi, deputy director of counter-narcotics at the police headquarters, said authorities were working tirelessly to combat drug trafficking and prevent the sale of narcotics.

Last month, 15 drug traffickers were arrested with seven cartons of psychoactive tablets (45,852 K tablets), and the case has been referred to the court.

Farooqi urged the people of Nimroz province to cooperate with security personnel in the fight against narcotics.

