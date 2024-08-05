Bangladesh Pres. Orders Release Of Khalida Zia, Form Interim Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered release of opposition leader Khalida Zia and formation of interim as Prime Hasina fled to India amid massive anti-government protests.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered release of prisoners including opposition leader and former PM Khalida Zia and the students, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

He also dissolved the Parliament and ordered formation of interim government after holding discussion with leaders of political parties, chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and members of civil society.

This came as 135 people were killed in police firings, mob attacks, and arson across the country on Monday.

Meanwhile, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Sheikh Hasina at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad near Delhi where she reached after fleeing from Dhaka.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on the political situation in Bangladesh.

Indian authorities asked citizens to avoid travelling to the neighboring country, suspended flight and train services and beefed up security at the 4,156 kilometer long border. (end)

