A Daughter's Journey To Honor Her Father's Last Wish Reveals Hidden Stories Of Romania During WWII

Dr. Roni Rosenthal, an award-winning author, brings to light the hidden stories of courage and survival through the story of her grandmother's cousin.

Where the Lilacs Bloom Once Again: Friddie's Story Immerse yourself in this award-winning masterpiece that has garnered 15 prestigious awards.

The Lilacs I Once Knew: Friddie's Poems is a collection of Friddie's narrative poems, offering a deeply personal and emotional insight into her life.

Dr. Rosenthal's new historical reveals untold stories of World War II, Romania, and the communist era through the story of her grandmother's cousin.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an honest, heartbreaking new project based on a true story, award-winning author Dr. Roni Rosenthal unveils the harrowing and inspiring stories of Romania during World War II and the communist era through two deeply moving books: Where the Lilacs Bloom Once Again: Friddie's Story and The Lilacs I Once Knew: Friddie's Poems. This project is a personal mission, sparked by a heartfelt note from Rosenthal's father before his passing in December 2009, urging her to "Write their story, tell the world what really happened to them."These words marked the beginning of Dr. Rosenthal's dedication to uncovering and sharing Romania's untold stories during some of its most challenging periods. Her father's note became the catalyst for her mission, and she is fiercely determined to reveal these suppressed stories despite any obstacles.Her memoir,“Where the Lilacs Bloom Once Again: Friddie's Story,” garnered 15 prestigious book awards. It follows the journey of Friddie Stoleru, born in 1919 in Bucharest, Romania. At 18, Friddie fell in love and married a charming scientist named Freddy. Tragically, just two weeks after their wedding, the new husband disappeared, and Friddie was arrested and wrongly accused of a crime she had never committed. She spent nine years in a Romanian prison under horrific conditions, followed by four years in a communist labor camp.Despite the harsh and inhumane conditions, Friddie found solace in writing. After her death, her family discovered hundreds of letters and postcards in which Friddie shared with her cousin Aurica -the author's grandmother. Through meticulous research and personal interviews, Rosenthal paints a vivid picture of Friddie's life, from the peaceful days before WWII to the harrowing experiences in Romanian prisons and the brutal realities of the communist era.Rosenthal states, "Friddie's journey is emblematic of many Romanians whose voices were silenced by the oppressive regimes. The story highlights the struggles and triumphs of a generation that faced war, imprisonment, and the relentless fight for freedom. " Her book offers a window into the past, allowing readers to witness the strength and resilience of those who lived through these challenging times.Rosenthal's second book,“The Lilacs I Once Knew: Friddie's Poems,” complements Friddie's narrative. It is a collection of Friddie's narrative poems and words of wisdom. Among Friddie's postcards and letters, the Rosenthal family found Friddie's original Romanian poems. Over three years, they worked to restore and translate them into English.“Friddie's poems offer us insight into her experiences,” says Rosenthal.“Each poem is a glimpse into her soul, connecting readers not just to Friddie's daily experiences, but also to the broader historical context of Romania during these turbulent times.” These poems reflect her journey through life, imprisonment, and hope. They speak of joy, loss, fear, and the indomitable human spirit.“The Romanian prison system during the communist era was known for its brutality and inhumane conditions,” explains Rosenthal, professor of Judaic Studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.“Political prisoners, including many innocent civilians, were subjected to harsh interrogations, torture, and deplorable living conditions.”Rosenthal's project goes beyond recounting historical events. As an educator, Rosenthal aims to teach and inspire future generations to learn from the past and prevent such atrocities in the future. She hopes to foster a deeper understanding of the impact of war and oppression on individuals and communities. "My goal is to share Friddie's story with the world, not just as a tribute to my father's last wish, but also as a testament to the pursuit of justice and the imperative of defending human rights and dignity,” says Rosenthal.Dr. Roni Rosenthal is a dedicated author, researcher, and frequent speaker at various communities and non-profit organizations, including The Center for Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights of North Carolina, 3GDC, DC/Maryland. She is committed to preserving and promoting historical narratives that have been overlooked or forgotten. She believes that stories carry greater messages for all of us."We must give voice to and share the stories of those who have been silenced. We must tell, explore, and reveal the truth. No more hiding. No more living in fear,” Rosenthal declares, reaffirming that "The sun will shine on Friddie once again."Dr. Roni Rosenthal(P) +1 301-672-4296

