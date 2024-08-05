Culture For All: Egypt Launches Children's Arts Forum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Culture, Ahmed Hanno, officially opened the inaugural Capital Children's Arts Forum at the Ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. This event marks a pivotal moment in the Ministry's commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a deep appreciation for Egypt's rich artistic heritage.

Hanno emphasised the forum as the cornerstone of a broader cultural initiative aimed at creating a stimulating environment for employees and their children. By prioritising culture and arts, the seeks to cultivate well-rounded citizens and preserve the nation's invaluable cultural tapestry.

The Minister expressed his delight at the overwhelming response to the forum, with government employees from across sectors bringing their families to participate in the diverse range of activities on offer. This enthusiastic engagement underscores the Egyptian family's profound connection to culture and arts, a foundation upon which to build a society that values creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

The free festival was a kaleidoscope of artistic expression, featuring a book fair, interactive art and heritage workshops, enchanting puppet shows, captivating children's performances, thought-provoking film screenings, and a vibrant showcase of folk and traditional arts. Attendees were also introduced to the comprehensive programs offered by various Ministry of Culture entities, including the Cairo Opera House Talent Development Center, the Academy of Fine Arts, and cultural centres across the country.

The General Egyptian Authority for Culture Palaces presented a captivating array of performances, including the beloved Egyptian aragoz puppetry and the dynamic Ajyal puppet troupe. Traditional and folkloric dances added to the festival's vibrant atmosphere. A book fair showcasing the Authority's publications and a variety of engaging children's workshops complemented the offerings.

The Supreme Council for Culture, under the leadership of Hisham Azmi, contributed to the festival with a curated selection of distinguished publications. The National Center for Child Culture enchanted audiences with performances by the“Banat wa Bas” troupe, captivating marionette shows, and the inspiring“Egypt Through Children's Eyes” exhibitions.

The Sector of Fine Arts, headed by Walid Ganoush, ignited young imaginations with a plethora of art workshops exploring various mediums such as painting, clay modelling, recycling, and leatherwork. Additionally, the sector showcased the beauty of traditional arts and presented an enlightening exhibition on environmental crafts.

The National Film Center, led by Hussein Bakr, introduced young cinephiles to the magic of cinema with a carefully curated selection of children's films, including the acclaimed“Al Daleel” directed by Nisreen Ezz El Din and the enchanting“Zamblak” directed by Mohamed Rabie.

The General Egyptian Book Organization, headed by Ahmed Bahey El Din, fostered a love of reading with a children's book fair offering discounted prices for visitors.

The National Library and Archives, under the leadership of Osama Talaat, captivated young minds with storytelling workshops, stimulating painting and colouring activities, and delightful puppet shows.

The Folk Arts and Revue Theatre, under the artistic direction of Ahmed El Shafei, presented a diverse and captivating program of performances throughout the day, showcasing the rich tapestry of Egypt's folk traditions.