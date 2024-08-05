Lulu Hypermarket Announces Mega Lucky Draw Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarket has announced the winners of the mega e-raffle draw for the 'Win 1 million Riyals Cash/Gift Vouchers + 1 million Loyalty Points' promotion.

The draw at the D-Ring Road branch was held under the supervision of Mohamed Ali Alkaabi, an inspector from the Consumer Protection Department, of Commerce and Industry, a statement said Monday.

A total of 294 winners were selected, including recipients of cash, gift vouchers, and loyalty points. The offered customers the chance to win prizes, including QR1mn in cash or LuLu vouchers, and 1mn Happiness loyalty points.

The list of winners is available on LuLu Hypermarket's website ( ) and at the customer service counters at all LuLu outlets across Qatar.

LuLu management has advised the winners to contact the LuLu Customer Service counter or Accounts Department at LuLu Hypermarket, D-Ring branch, to collect their prizes.

