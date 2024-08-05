Axis Introduces World's Most Robust Intercom With Crystal Clear Audio Even In Noisy Environments

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Axis Communications, a leader in video, has introduced an extremely robust, outdoor-ready network intercom that delivers crystal clear with echo cancellation and noise reduction. Featuring an anti-ligature design, this easy-to-install intercom is ideal for installation in high security environments.

Axis - Intercom

AXIS I7010-VE offers 92db SPL to deliver great audio quality that allows operators to clearly hear and communicate. It's ideal in the most demanding situations and features echo cancellation and noise reduction to ensure voices are audible regardless of background noise.

This device offers seamless integration with Axis and third-party VMS systems. It also supports Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) as well as open programming interfaces, including VAPIX and ONVIF. It also supports secure remote access, and a downloadable mobile app is included making it possible to communicate and grant access from your mobile device.

Key features include:



SPL 92db, echo cancellation, and noise reduction

Anti-ligature, vandal-resistant IK10-rated

Compatible with 2-gang installation boxes

Open platform for easy integration Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault

This extremely robust, IP66/IP69-rated network intercom includes a vandal-resistant IK10-rated casing and offers flexible installation in both indoor and outdoor applications. It fits into 2-gang installation boxes, and benefits from no visible screws-the casing simply snaps on. Plus, it's possible to switch the I/O ports to a reader port for tighter integration with access control solutions.