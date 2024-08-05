IOF Murders Nine Civilians In Airstrike On Gaza, Palestinian Health Ministry Receives 84 Corpses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) bombed the south of Deir Al-Balah City today, at the center of the Gaza Strip, murdering eight Palestinian civilians and injuring several others.

Local sources told Wafa news agency that the IOF warplanes bombed a civil vehicle in Al-Matahen area, south of Deir Al-Blah, murdering eight civilians and injuring several others who were taken to Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Union of Fishermen's Committees in Gaza reported that a fisherman was murdered after the occupation warships opened fire at him off the shore of Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, noting that he was taken to Al-Awda Hospital in the refugee camp.

In the same context, the International Committee of the Red Cross handed over the bodies of 84 slaughtered Palestinian civilians from the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The IOF has detained these civilians when it raided the cities of the Gaza Strip, before the victims were killed inside the occupation's detention camps.

Wafa reported that this is the third batch of martyrs' bodies that the IOF hands over to the International Committee of the Red Cross during its ongoing genocide for the 304th consecutive day.

The slain Palestinians have not been identified since medical sources said that most of the bodies were decomposed and there was no evidence of who they were before Israel killed them.

They were buried in the Turkish cemetery, south of Khan Younis.

The Israeli occupation continues committing crimes as it enters its tenth months of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, creating an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, through airstrikes, bombardment and artillery shelling shot from all sides (land, air and sea), as well as mass murder and cutting all means to deliver supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel to civilians, amid brazen disregard for the UN Security Council resolutions and orders from the International Court of Justice to stop the genocide immediately.