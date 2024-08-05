PM Receives 2023 Human Rights Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 5 (Petra) -- Prime Bisher Khasawneh Monday received the 20th annual report on the status of human rights in Jordan for 2023, which was issued by the National Center for Human Rights (NCHR).During a meeting with NCHR Chairperson Samar Hajj Hassan, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing human rights and public freedoms and building on past achievements in this domain. He commended NCHR efforts and reiterated the government's support for its independence in upholding human rights principles.Hassan outlined key findings and recommendations of the report, noting Article 12 of the NCHR Law, which mandates the publication of an annual report on the condition of human rights and public freedoms that is passed to the Senate, the Lower House and the cabinet.She emphasized the importance of coordination with the government to carry out recommendations on legislation, policies and practice.The report covers three main areas: civil and political rights, economic, social, and cultural rights, and the rights of vulnerable groups. It also includes four appendices: implementation of the 2022 report's recommendations, actions regarding the aggression on Gaza, analysis of complaints received in 2023, and the NCHR's key achievements and activities at the national, regional and international levels.