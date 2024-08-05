(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Designed for powerful bulk removal and tapering, the clipper sets a new standard in the grooming and styling industry

STERLING, Ill., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading and trusted brand in professional grooming and styling, Wahl Pro ,

announced the launch of the new Kuno Clipper . Designed with stylists in mind, the new clipper pairs innovative blade technology, refined materials for a soft touch, and a compact lightweight design intended for stylists with an eye for detail.

Wahl Professional Launches New Kuno Clipper

Continue Reading

With salons across the world becoming the forefront of cultural trends, stylists can no longer take the one-size-fits-all approach for their cuts or client experience. The Kuno Clipper ensures stylists can serve each client with a premium style that fits their individual needs.

"With the launch of the Kuno Clipper, we combined our 104 years of trusted expertise and technology with what stylists need - high performance off-scalp cutting, the option for a click or free-form taper lever, and thoughtful design," said Lance Wahl, Global SVP of Sales & Marketing for Wahl Professional. "The German-engineered Kuno is sleek, lightweight, and quiet. We've created a luxury clipper for stylists seeking refined results."

Crafted from high-end materials, the Kuno features an easily detachable Diamond Blade, which boasts an innovative carbon coating with diamond-like properties that increases durability and keeps blades sharp. With the option for a 3-click taper lever or a free flow taper, stylists will be able to achieve beautiful off-scalp cutting results with the utmost control and a design easy on the wrists. Operating at 7200rpms, the Kuno's durable and quiet brushless motor includes a long-lasting lithium-ion battery that boasts 100 minutes of styling.

The Kuno clipper is available for

$299.99 on Wahl Pro's official website and includes the Professional Cord/Cordless Clipper, Six Premium Cutting Guides, Power Cord, Styling Comb, Oil, Cleaning Brush, Operating Instructions and a Red Blade Guard. For more information, visit

Wahlpro

and follow @Wahlpro on

Instagram ,

TikTok

and Facebook .



About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future MakersTM platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit .



SOURCE Wahl Professional