Iran’s annual cement export reaches 14M tons

(MENAFN) Hamid Farmani, the head of the Iran Cement Association, reported that Iran exported 14 million tons of cement in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. During this period, Iran's cement production reached 76 million tons. Farmani noted that a significant portion of the exported cement was sent to regional countries. Domestic cement consumption during the same period was about 66 million tons, reflecting a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year.



Farmani expressed optimism that Iran’s per capita cement consumption would rise to levels seen in advanced and developing countries, projecting an increase from approximately 800 kg per person to 2,000 kg per person in the coming years. However, he also highlighted challenges in expanding cement production, specifically the need for modernization of production equipment and machinery. Many older cement companies have struggled to update their facilities over the past 10-15 years due to insufficient income.



In April, Ali-Akbar Alvandian, head of the Iran Cement Industry Producers Association, reported a 12 percent increase in cement exports over nearly two years. According to Alvandian, Iran exported 10.5 million metric tons of cement between March 21 and December 21, 2023. He also noted that 13 million metric tons of cement were exported in the previous year. Iran’s annual cement production is around 90 million metric tons, with 60 million metric tons consumed domestically.



Alvandian mentioned that there are currently 13 semi-finished cement projects in Iran, which, if completed, would boost the production of white cement by over 8.8 million metric tons. Iranian cement is exported to 25 countries, including Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Syria, reflecting the country's substantial role in the regional cement market.

