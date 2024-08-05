Media reports Israel considering ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran

(MENAFN) Israeli officials are deliberating the possibility of a "preemptive strike" against Iran if they receive definitive intelligence indicating that Tehran is preparing to retaliate for the recent assassination of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, according to local reports. The discussion about this potential military action took place during a high-level meeting on Sunday night, which included Defense Yoav Gallant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Mossad Director David Barnea, and the head of Israel's internal intelligence service, Ronen Bar.



The Times of Israel reported that the option of launching a preemptive strike would be considered only if Israel obtains conclusive intelligence—potentially including information from the United States—confirming that an Iranian attack is imminent. Senior Israeli officials have expressed confidence that the country can endure an Iranian offensive, while also noting that neither side desires a full-scale regional conflict.



This meeting follows mounting concerns that Iran might be planning a substantial retaliatory attack, potentially surpassing the scale of its previous raid involving drones and missiles in April. According to Axios, such an attack could involve Iran's long-range capabilities and Hezbollah forces based in Lebanon. The potential timeline for this action has reportedly been corroborated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during recent discussions with G7 foreign ministers.



Tensions between the two nations have escalated following Iran's accusations that Israel was behind the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in this incident, it has acknowledged the elimination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut. Shukr was reportedly responsible for an attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights that resulted in the deaths of 12 minors.

