Three Killed As Factory Wall Collapses In Jodhpur Due To Rains

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 5 (IANS) Three workers were killed while 10 others were after a factory wall collapsed in Jodhpur's Boranada station area on Monday morning.

The injured were taken out of the debris and rushed to MDM Hospital where their is going on.

The bodies of two workers have been kept in the mortuary of AIIMS, Jodhpur and the body of one worker has been kept in the mortuary of MDM Hospital. Officials said that all the workers are from Kota and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the information, heavy rains lashed Jodhpur since Sunday night. Eventually, the wall of a factory named Mahalaxmi Timber on Salawas Road in the Boranada police station area suddenly collapsed in the morning when workers of another factory were standing near the wall.

Out of these, 13 workers were buried under the debris. Soon after receiving information about the accident, police and other people also reached the spot and the workers were taken out of the debris. Three workers died on the spot. Other injured workers are undergoing treatment in AIIMS Hospital. The condition of one of these workers remains critical.

DCP Rajesh Yadav said that the deceased has been identified as Nandu, Sunita and Manju -- residents of Kota and Pratapgarh, while the injured workers Panchuram, Sanjay, Mangi, Pawan, Shanti, Dinesh and Hariram belong to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The Barmer-Bilara passenger train was cancelled due to soil flowing from under the track after heavy rains in the Bilada area of Jodhpur district. A few trains were cancelled while others were partially cancelled. Also, the Bilada-Sojat State Highway has been closed due to rain.