ICICI Lombard Launches 'Smart Saver Plus' for Motor Insurance

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 05th Aug, 2024: ICICI Lombard, a leading private general insurance company in India, today announced the launch of its industry-first innovative "Smart Saver Plus" add-on for motor insurance policies. This feature aims to address the concerns of policyholders regarding prolonged turnaround times (TAT) and the need for reliable repair quality, by providing swift servicing, quality assurance, and customer convenience, reinforcing ICICI Lombard's commitment to delivering superior customer experiences. With this unique cover ICICI Lombard is moving from claims service to claims guarantee.

Motor insurance claims can often be a stressful and time-consuming process, with policyholders facing challenges such as extended repair times and uncertainty about the quality of workmanship. The ‘Smart Saver Plus’ add-on has been designed to tackle these issues head-on. By opting for this feature, customers can enjoy the assurance of repairs being completed at our preferred garages within a short span of 5 days, where the claim amount is up to Rs. 50,000. In the unlikely event that the repair takes longer, ICICI Lombard will provide alternate travel arrangements for up to 5 days, ensuring minimal disruption to the customer's daily routine.

Furthermore, the ‘Smart Saver Plus’ add-on offers warranty on the quality of repair work carried out at ICICI Lombard's preferred network garages for 24-month or 10,000-kilometer whichever is earlier for all claims irrespective of claim amount. This assurance provides customers with peace of mind, knowing that their vehicle is in capable hands and that any workmanship issues will be promptly addressed. To avail of these benefits, policyholders simply need to notify first and foremost to ICICI Lombard of any car damage claims, and the company, , will take care of the rest.

Mr. Gaurav Arora, Chief - Underwriting & Claims Property & Casualty at ICICI Lombard, commented, "At ICICI Lombard, our consistent focus is to deliver innovative and customized solutions. Our recent offering ‘Smart Saver Plus’ is a yet another example of this philosophy, recognizing the discomfort caused by having a vehicle in the garage for an extended period. By addressing these minute yet crucial aspects like swift repairs, quality assurance, and a seamless claims experience, we are endeavouring to provide a truly customer-centric insurance experience."







