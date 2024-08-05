Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina RESIGNS: Know Assets, Net Worth
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bangladesh Prime Minister sheikh Hasina has resigned and is heading towards West Bengal in India. Know net worth, assets of the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister
Ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's total assets have been declared at Tk 4.36 crore, according to her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission during last election
In the past year, Sheikh Hasina earned Tk 1.07 crore. Notably, major part of her income came from agriculture, which experienced a four-fold increase compared to her 2018 earnings
Her tax return indicates a total income of Tk 1.91 crore, reflecting an overall increase in her earnings from various sources over the past year
The income Sheikh Hasina earned from securities has doubled, showcasing a significant growth in this financial sector of her income portfolio
Over the last four years, Sheikh Hasina has invested Tk 75 lakh in fixed deposits and savings certificates, highlighting her strategic financial investments
The substantial rise in income from agriculture reflects a notable four-fold increase compared to her earnings in 2018, illustrating growth in this sector
Overall, the increase in her total assets, income from agriculture, and securities demonstrates a robust financial standing and strategic asset management by the Prime Minister
