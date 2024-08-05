TEDPIX ends Sunday’s session losing over 1,000 points

(MENAFN) On Sunday, TEDPIX, the main of the Tehran (TSE), experienced a significant drop, falling by 1,057 points to settle at 2,005,608. This decline occurred on the second day of the Iranian calendar week, reflecting a challenging period for the stock market. The Tehran Stock Exchange is the most prominent of the four major stock exchanges in Iran, which also include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter market known as the Iran Fara (IFB). Each of these exchanges plays a crucial role in Iran’s financial markets, but the TSE remains the most influential.



The recent decline in TEDPIX comes amidst a backdrop of evolving financial dynamics in the country. According to Majid Eshqi, the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), there has been notable growth in the capital of companies active on the stock market. In the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, the capital of listed companies saw an increase of 5.0 quadrillion rials, approximately equivalent to USD10 billion. This growth represents a substantial rise from two years ago when the total capital stood at 15 quadrillion rials, or about USD30 billion. The recent figures indicate that the capital of listed companies has now reached 20 quadrillion rials, which is roughly USD40 billion.



This significant increase in capital reflects a period of growth and expansion within the Iranian stock market, despite the current fluctuations in TEDPIX. The expansion in capital suggests a broader positive trend in the financial sector, even as the market faces short-term volatility. The TSE's performance and capital growth are critical indicators of economic health and investor confidence in Iran, highlighting the complexities of the country’s financial landscape.

