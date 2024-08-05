Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jerusalem, Aug. 5 (Petra) -- Groups of Jewish extremist settlers early Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem, according to an official Palestinian source.
A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through the al-Magharebah Gate in groups under the heavy protection of Israeli police, who restricted Muslim worshipers' access to the mosque.
"The settlers provocatively performed their Talmudic rituals in the compound," it added.
MENAFN05082024000117011021ID1108517093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.