Marriage rate in China reaches 9-year low in H1

(MENAFN) China's marriage rate reached a nine-year low in the first half of 2024, as revealed by recent data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs. During the initial six months of the year, there were 3.43 million marriages, marking a 13 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The drop was particularly pronounced in the second quarter, with only 1.46 million marriages recorded—a significant 26 percent decline from the previous quarter and an 18 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2023. If this downward trend persists, the total number of marriages in 2024 could fall below 6.5 million, starkly lower than the 7.68 million marriages in 2023 and significantly down from the 11.33 million marriages in 2016, which was nearly double the current rate.



This decline in marriages is attributed to several factors, including economic pressures, evolving social norms, and the escalating cost of living in major cities. Yi Fuxian, an advocate against China's one-child policy, remarked that the number of marriages serves as an economic indicator. According to Yi, the drop in marriage rates reflects a grim economic landscape and high levels of youth unemployment.



In contrast to the marriage rate, divorce statistics have shown fluctuations over the years but have generally trended downward recently. The peak number of divorces in China was 4.043 million in 2019, which decreased to 2.6 million by 2023. Despite the government's initiatives to promote marriage and childbirth, the latest data suggests these efforts have yet to effectively reverse the declining trend in marriage rates.

