Katara Summer Camp Welcomes Third Group Of Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Katara Summer Camp 2024, organised by the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), has welcomed its third and final group of participating children for this edition.

The camp, held until August 7, has educational and recreational programmes that include art workshops, awareness courses, and practical training aimed at developing the participants' skills individually and in groups.

Through its diverse programme, the Katara Summer Camp 2024 aims to develop the skills of the participants and create an integrated educational and recreational environment.

It also features interactive and insightful field visits and outdoor activities for the children.

The first day included practical training workshops on extinguishing fires, creative story writing, poetry, and a religious awareness workshop on the value of honesty and its impact on the life of the individual and society, in addition to the holding of cultural games.

Participating organizations of the Katara Summer Camp 2024 include the Ministry of Interior represented by the Civil Defense, and the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. Others are Al Jazeera Media Institute, Sout Al Khaleej Radio, Al Rami Sports Club, Qatar Red Crescent Society, Al Shaqab, Al Thuraya Planetarium, Poet Majles, and the Al Gannas Association.