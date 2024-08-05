Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Returns To Number 1 On Albums Chart

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', has reclaimed the Number 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

This marks the album's 13th nonconsecutive week at the top. Swift's 11th album, released on April 19, spent its first 12 weeks at Number 1 until Eminem's 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)' unseated it in late July, according to 'Variety'.

The album briefly fell to Number 1 for two weeks before 'Tortured Poets' reclaimed the top position, earning 71,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending August 1, as reported by Luminate.

The last album to spend at least 13 weeks at Number 1 was Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time,' which achieved 19 nonconsecutive weeks at the top between March 2023 and March of this year, according to Billboard.

As per 'Variety', prior to Eminem's 12th album dethroning 'Tortured Poets', Swift's album broke the record previously set by Whitney Houston's 'Whitney' for the most initial consecutive weeks at Number 1 by a female artist.

Houston's 1987 album spent its first 11 weeks at the top before dropping off.

Elsewhere on the latest Billboard 200, Chappell Roan's 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' reached its highest chart position to date, climbing from Number 8 to Number 4. Meanwhile, Stray Kids dropped from the top spot to Number 6 with their new LP 'ATE.' Also in the top 10, Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' secured the Number 2 spot.