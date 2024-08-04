QCAA Equips Qatar Air Traffic Control Center In Readiness For Its Role In Managing The Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The air navigation department of the Qatar Civil Authority (QCAA) announced the completion of the phase related to the management of the Doha Flight Information Region (DFIR) in the control tower building, and the preparation of the Qatar Air Traffic Control Center in line with the operational requirements of the DFIR, in preparation for the activation of the second phase of air traffic management over international waters.

In a statement, QCAA said that this phase included equipping the radar monitoring operations room with the latest technologies and advanced devices, such as radar monitoring screens, communication systems, and important navigation information display devices to display accurate data on air traffic in the DFIR and ensure effective communication between air traffic controllers and aircraft crossing the airspace.

According to the statement, air traffic controllers were trained through advanced simulation programs to ensure their readiness to deal with various weather scenarios and operational challenges in the Doha region, including emergencies, in addition to providing and qualifying additional numbers of qualified cadres of air traffic controllers and technicians to meet the requirements of the second phase.

Regarding the center's preparations to activate the second phase of air traffic management over international waters, in charge of managing QCAA Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri said that the Qatar Air Traffic Control Center is an integral part of the civil aviation system in the State of Qatar and plays a pivotal and essential role in ensuring the safety and smooth flow of aircraft movement to and from the State of Qatar.

He added that equipping the radar monitoring operations room in the center building reflects the prominent role of the QCAA in the aviation industry in the State of Qatar and represents a new step in enhancing operational processes with all efficiency and accuracy. It also represents an important stage among the many stages through which QCAA aspires to achieve more accomplishments related to the field of civil aviation as well as keeping pace with all developments and changes and enhancing the position of the State of Qatar in this field at the global level.

QCAA has recently launched Long-Range (L-BAND) and Medium-Range (S-BAND) radars as part of the measures taken by the QCAA to achieve the main strategic objectives of the DFIR to enhance air traffic control in Qatari airspace and early detection of air traffic within the region.