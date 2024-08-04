Ukraine Waiting For More F-16 Jets Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is waiting for additional F-16 fighter jets.

He said this during an event to mark Ukraine's Air Force Day, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I cannot yet tell you in detail what tasks our first F-16 aircraft will perform or have already performed. I have no right to comment on this. [...] So far, the number of aircraft and the number of pilots who have already been trained are not sufficient. The positive thing is that we expect additional F-16s, and our guys, many guys, are currently undergoing training," Zelensky said.

Zelensky presented F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine's skies during an event marking Ukraine's Air Force Day.

Earlier, Zelensky stated that Russia was using 300 warplanes against Ukraine and that Kyiv needed about 120-130 F-16s to counter them.

Photo credit: Ekathimerini