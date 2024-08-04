China’s Municipality's digital economy grows 7.8 percent in H1 2024

(MENAFN) In the first half of this year (H1), Beijing Municipality's digital experienced rapid expansion, with its added value growing by 7.8 percent year on year. This impressive growth rate surpasses the city's overall growth by 2.4 percentage points. The digital economy sector played a significant role in the city's economic development, contributing over 60 percent to economic growth.



The latest data from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics reveals notable increases in specific industries within the digital economy. The information service sector saw a 12.4 percent rise in added value, while electronic manufacturing experienced a substantial 20.1 percent increase year on year.



Digitalization continues to make significant strides in Beijing. By the end of June, the city had conducted over 28 million kilometers of autonomous driving tests. Additionally, Beijing has established 74 internet hospitals and 254 medical institutions offering online diagnostic and treatment services.



The number of patents for inventions granted to major digital economy enterprises surged by 38 percent during the first half of the year. Investment in core digital economy industries increased by 32.5 percent. Furthermore, Beijing has built a total of 122,000 5G base stations, translating to approximately 55 base stations per 10,000 residents.



This robust growth underscores Beijing's dedication to technological innovation and digital transformation, reinforcing its position as a leading force in the new economy.

