Right-wing retaliations spread across Britin

(MENAFN) On Saturday night, the United Kingdom witnessed widespread violence as right-wing demonstrators clashed with forces across several cities. The unrest erupted following the recent murder of three children by a teenager of African descent, leading to heated anti-immigration protests.



Violent confrontations occurred at over 30 protests in cities such as Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Belfast, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, and Hull. These demonstrations were sparked by the stabbing deaths of the children in Southport earlier in the week. The alleged perpetrator, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, was born in Britain to Rwandan parents.



The riots, which initially broke out in Southport, spread across England, resulting in significant disruptions. In London, more than 100 people were arrested on Wednesday, while a police station in Sunderland was set ablaze on Friday.



The protests saw demonstrators shouting anti-immigration and anti-Islamic slogans, despite Rudakubana not being Muslim. Tensions in northern England have been high due to revelations about police cover-ups involving Muslim grooming gangs over the past two decades. In Leeds, demonstrators used the opportunity to voice their outrage over recent sentencing of seven Muslim men for sexually abusing British girls.



In Manchester, clashes between right- and left-wing protesters led to violent skirmishes, with the right-wing faction throwing debris at police officers attempting to separate the conflicting groups. The chaotic scenes reflect deep-seated divisions and simmering hostilities within British society, exacerbated by recent events and historical grievances.

