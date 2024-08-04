Suspected British knife-assault kid killer gets recognized

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, a British court has revealed the identity of the 17-year-old accused of committing a series of brutal stabbings that resulted in the deaths of three young children in Southport. The suspect, named Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with the murders of nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe. The horrific occurred during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday.



Rudakubana faces additional charges related to the stabbing of eight other children and two adults, heightening the gravity of the case. Despite British laws typically safeguarding the anonymity of suspects under eighteen, Judge Andrew Menary of Liverpool Magistrates Court authorized the release of Rudakubana’s name due to his impending eighteenth birthday. The judge cited concerns that withholding the name could perpetuate the spread of misinformation.



The tragic incident has sparked widespread public outrage and led to violent protests across England. Following the news of the stabbings, baseless rumors circulated online alleging that a Muslim migrant was responsible for the attacks. However, British media sources confirm that Rudakubana, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, does not fit this profile.



In the wake of the murders, demonstrations erupted in major cities, including London, Hartlepool, and Manchester. Protesters in London and Hartlepool clashed with police, throwing beer cans, bottles, and other debris, resulting in over 100 arrests in the capital alone. The situation escalated in Southport, where rioters targeted a local mosque with bricks and stones, fueled by unfounded rumors of a Muslim man’s involvement. The violence led to injuries among more than 50 police officers as they worked to disperse the crowd.



The revelation of Rudakubana’s identity and the ensuing unrest underscore the intense public reaction to the tragic events in Southport, revealing deep-seated tensions and misinformation that have exacerbated the crisis.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514900