Ministry Hosts Climate Change Workshop For Municipal Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 4 (Petra) – The Ministry of Local Administration, in collaboration with the Regional Climate and Project for the Middle East and North Africa at Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), is organizing a two-day starting Monday.The event, designed for 16 municipalities, will address climate change and provide insights into municipal financing and strategies.This workshop follows three previous sessions organized by the ministry in cooperation with the FES project and the Royal Scientific Society. These sessions targeted decision-makers and planners from 45 municipalities and three joint service councils across the Kingdom, aiming to bolster the role of municipalities and service councils in climate change and sustainable energy planning.Held at the InterContinental Amman, the workshop will focus on enhancing the capacity of city and municipal officials to develop infrastructure projects for investment. It will cover project financing mechanisms through practical exercises that elucidate terms, resources, and tools available.Participants, including mayors, decision-makers, and planners from 16 municipalities, will learn to identify gaps in necessary resources such as data, information, and supportive actors. The workshop targets high-level technical staff in municipalities and senior decision-makers who possess basic to intermediate knowledge of sustainable finance, climate processes, and planning for climate change mitigation.