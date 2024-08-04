Shashi Tharoor Reacts On 'Memorable' Row After Wayanad Visit: 'For All The Trolls...'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) congress leader Shashi Tharoor who is being trolled on social media for his“memorable day in Wayanad” post on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has defended his post for his recent visit to landslide-hit Wayanad, saying that memorable means something likely to be remembered because it is "unforgettable."
Taking to his X account, the Congress sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram said,“For all the trolls: definition of“memorable”: Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable. Thats all i meant.”
