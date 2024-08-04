FAO announces decline in UN’s global food price index for July

(MENAFN) Economic data released on Friday by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) indicated a slight decrease in the UN's global food price index for the month of July, according to a report by a UK news agency. This data provides insights into the current trends and fluctuations in global food prices, reflecting the dynamic nature of international markets.



The report highlighted that, while there were increases in the prices of certain commodities such as meat, vegetable oils, and sugar, these rises only partially offset the decline seen in the grain index. The overall result was a modest reduction in the global food price index. This balance of rising and falling prices across various food categories resulted in a minimal decrease in the average index for the month.



Specifically, the FAO Food Price Index, which tracks the prices of the world's most traded food commodities, averaged 120.8 points in July. This represents a slight decline from June’s average of 121.0 points. The small drop suggests a minor easing in global food prices for July, indicating that the market is experiencing some level of stabilization after previous fluctuations.



It is important to note that the June index reading was initially reported as 120.6 points but was later revised upwards to 121.0 points. This revision underscores the complex and constantly evolving nature of global food price monitoring and reporting by the FAO. Such adjustments are crucial for maintaining accurate and up-to-date data, reflecting the ongoing changes in the global food market and providing a more precise understanding of price trends.

