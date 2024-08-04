War Update: 140 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 140 combat engagements occurred on the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian forces were also active on the Toretsk and Kupiansk axes.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Sunday, August 4, Ukrinform reports.

According to specified information, on August 3, the Russian attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders and Ukrainian cities and villages with six missiles and 62 guided aerial bombs.

The invaders also launched more than 5,100 shelling attacks, including 106 using multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes on Loknia and Myropillia in the Sumy region, Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, Izbytske and Hlyboke in the Kharkiv region, Makiivka, Siversk, Druzhba, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Hrodivka, Zoria, Vozdvyzhenka, Ptyche, Oleksandropil, Vremivka, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Pavlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Yesterday, Ukraine's combat aircraft and missile and artillery forces launched five strikes on enemy troop and equipment concentration areas. A Russian command post, five air defense systems, a radar, a logistics warehouse and another important target of the invaders were also hit.

Six battles were recorded in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults near Tykhe, Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were 19 combat clashes, including near Synkivka, Kolesnykivka, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army launched eight attacks near Makiivka, Nevske, and Terny.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults by Russian troops near Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Darivka, Vyimka, Pereizne and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 12 battles were recorded near Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, 20 combat clashes occurred near Pivnichne, Niu-York, Toretsk, and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 enemy assaults near Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zhelanne, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Mezhove, Karlivka, Svyrydonivka, Skuchne, Ivanivka, and Yasnobrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Panteleimonivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. Russian forces tried to break through Ukrainian defenses there.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army carried out seven assaults near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Rozdolne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders mounted two unsuccessful attacks near Robotyne.