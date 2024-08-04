QOC President Visits Olympism: More Than A Dream Exhibition

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, along with QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, yesterday visited the Olympism: More Than a Dream - organised by the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 3-2-1 and Qatar Museums in Paris, on the sidelines of the Olympic Games. The exhibition showcases scenes from Olympic history through numerous items and photographs documenting various sports achievements.

