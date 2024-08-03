Happy Friendship Day 2024 Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Gifs, To Share With Friends And Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Friendship Day 2024: The day to celebrate friendship is here, and it is the best opportunity for you to express how much you cherish this special with not just your friends but also with your family and, in many cases, teachers. Here are top 10 Friendship day wishes and quotes .

Friendship Day 2024 wishes

-On the this Friendship Day, I want to thank you for supporting me in my lowest times and cheering for me like a true friend on my happiest days. Thank you for always being there. Happy Friendship Day.

-Thank you for being so supportive and my confidante. You are my partner in crime, my rock, and my biggest supporter.

-A friend is like a rainbow of positivity, which gives a happy ending to even the stormiest days. Thank you for understanding me and always being there for me. Happy Friendship Day my love.

Friendship Day WhatsApp messages to share

-I understand what I mean to you, as we don't have to pretend to be someone else, and we have the freedom to be ourselves. Cheers to our precious bond. Happy Friendship Day, bestie.

-Just like a single candle lights up a whole room, you light up my whole day with your mere presence. You are the one who never shied away from saying bitter truths and making me accept them. Thank you for being my guiding light. Happy Friendship Day.

-Friendship knows no boundaries, and it never comes with terms and conditions. Happy Friendship Day 2024.

-No matter the distance, our bond remains unbreakable. On this Friendship Day 2024, let's cherish the strength of our friendship and keep our connection alive, no matter the miles that separate us.

Happy Friendship day quotes to share with friends

Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher – Oprah Winfrey

It is one of those blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'you too? I thought I was the only one.' – C.S. Lewis

“Friends are the best to turn to when you're having a rough day.”- Justin Bieber - Singer

“True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.”- Charles Caleb Colton

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”-Anais Nin

“Any day spent with you is my favourite day” – Winnie The Pooh

“My friends are my estate.”- Emily Dickinson

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”- Walter Winchell

“A friend is someone who is there for you when he'd rather be anywhere else.”- Len Wein

Friendship Day images





A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow, by William Shakespeare

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything. - Muhammad Ali

Never make friends with people who are above or below you in status. Such friendships will never give you any happiness. - Chanakya

Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Walk beside me; just be my friend, by Albert Camus

Friendship Day 2024: GIF to share with friends and family





