Hungary's Milak Wins Olympic Men's 100M Butterfly

Paris: Hungary's Kristof Milak powered to victory in the men's 100m butterfly on Saturday to win his country's second swimming of the Paris Games.

Canada's Josh Liendo took silver while his compatriot Ilya Kharun claimed bronze.

Milak was a silver medallist in this event in Tokyo and also took silver in the 200m fly behind Leon Marchand this week.

Nyls Korstanje of the Netherlands led at the turn before Liendo surged into the lead and looked in with a chance of a shock victory.

But Milak had some in the tank and produced a blistering final 25 metres to clinch his second Olympic gold following his triumph in the 200 fly in Tokyo.

It was the second time this week that the Hungarians have been celebrating at La Defense Arena after Hubert Kos took gold in the 200m backstroke.

Switzerland's Noe Ponti, the 100m fly bronze medal winner in Tokyo, finished fourth with home favourite Maxime Grousset fifth.